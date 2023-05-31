A lawsuit challenging the Common Council's December vote to restart ambulance transport service by Lockport Fire Department has been dropped.
The suit, filed in state Supreme Court April 18 by 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle, past aldermen at large Gina Pasceri and Joseph Kibler, and city resident Blake Lemoi, alleged the Dec. 19, 2022 special meeting in which the vote occurred was illegal. The suit further took issue with the way Fogle's vote was counted; she said "abstain" and a deputy city attorney advised that's the equivalent of a "no," setting up a 3-3 tie among the aldermen that was broken by Mayor Michelle Roman.
The city received word Wednesday that the suit was withdrawn by the plaintiffs' attorney, James Ostrowski.
Deputy corporation counsel Jason Cafarella said the city had submitted a motion to dismiss the suit, and Fogle et al. "never responded. There was no opposition papers, and then they said in an email that they'd withdrawn the petition."
Neither Fogle nor Ostrowski returned a reporter's calls inquiring about their reason for dropping the suit, which ultimately sought to have council actions taken on Dec. 19 declared null and void.
The council did conduct a second vote on LFD's re-entry to the ambulance transport business, during its regularly scheduled April 26 business meeting. The vote was 5-0 in favor, with Fogle absent and the successors to Pasceri and Kristin Barnard, who both quit their posts in January, joining the other aldermen in voting "yes."
Reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Kibler said he's fine with the lawsuit being withdrawn.
"I was just against the procedure (in December)," he said. "I want the ambulance back. They saved my life a couple of times. As long as they're following procedure, it's OK by me."
While it was in play, Cafarella said, the lawsuit was handled in-house, meaning no outside counsel was employed.
“The City did everything appropriately in December and the evidence proved it,” he said.
First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, waved off the litigation as another attempt by the local Republican Party to abolish public ambulance service.
“Bringing back ambulance service under city control has probably been the most important decision the mayor and city council has made in the last 100 years,” he declared.
