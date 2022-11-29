SANBORN — Niagara County Community College's Emergency Medical Services program is now offering instruction on an all-new, state-of-the-art AmbuMan Advanced training manikin as part of its Advanced Life Support course. The manikin enables full simulation of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) electrode replacement.
“Having this state-of-the-art training manikin will allow us as instructors to take EMS education to the next level by making sure students can have practice on a skill that they may not otherwise be able to accomplish on a live patient," program instructor Rodney Hogg said.
NCCC Workforce Development arranged a recent training session with representatives of Ambu Inc., the manufacturer, and Bound Tree Medical.
The manikin was acquired through a $125,000 grant award from the State University of New York High Needs Localities Fund.
