Following a public hearing, the Lockport town board approved an amended solar siting law on a 5-0 vote this week.
Highlights of the amended law, the draft of which was made public last month, include greater setbacks from dwellings on adjacent lots, screening requirements, a prohibition on projects covering more than 50% of any parcel consisting of “prime” farmland, requirements for decommissioning, as well as a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement and possibly a Host Community Agreement between a utility and the town.
The vote on the amended law was on the board’s Wednesday meeting agenda, and while it didn’t draw a crowd like a 2021 proposal for a utility-scale solar farm on Slayton Settlement Road did, two vocal opponents of that now-approved project turned out to give their grudging approval of the amended law.
Barbara Outten and Brett Powley both thanked the board for its work to craft a stricter local solar siting law.
“I commend the board for looking at some of the laws prior to the Slayton Settlement project,” Powley said.
Outten said the new setback from adjacent dwellings, 700 feet, is good, and the ban on projects on prime farmland is even better. She said her family had received an offer to host solar arrays on their land and were “alarmed” by the suggestion.
“I’m happy you put that in there,” she said.
After the vote, town supervisor Mark Crocker addressed the dozen or so people in the audience and said he was happy that they had come to the public hearing. The law can be changed and improved some more if that’s needed, he added.
“This solar law, in my opinion, is a very good effort to maintain home rule and give our residents a say,” he said.
The amended law would not have barred the Slayton Settlement Solar Project. According to Crocker, 250-acre Maverick Farms, operated by Karl Kowalski, will host a solar array on 45 acres, less than 20% of its total area.
