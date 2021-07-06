The Kenan Center will mark 50 years of its American Craftsmen Artisan Festival with a slate of community events Saturday and Sunday.
“We will be hosting five separate events throughout our 25-acre campus with the goal of sharing both high quality craft artisans and the beauty of our campus with the community,” Parrish Gibbons Herzog, Kenan Center public relations and development manager, said. “We are happy to be a host site for city run events, too.”
One of the events, the American Craftsmen Artisan Festival, has been re-envisioned during the coronavirus pandemic and will include 50 invitation-only craft and fine art artisans who exhibit high-quality work in ceramics, fiber, decorative glass, decorative metal, leather, basketry, wood, jewelry or fine arts.
Several local artisan fairs have been canceled this summer, so regional artisans including ceramics artisan Junko McGee are eager to share their work with the community.
“I enjoy exploring different glaze techniques and designs. I use brushes to create water color like glaze effect, create earthy surface textures, and carving to enhance designs," McGee said. "I haven’t seen larger artisan fairs this summer. I feel fortunate and delighted to participate in 50th American Craftsmen show as a returning artist.”
In addition to the Artisan Festival, the Kenan Center will host its second annual g(art)en event in tandem with Lockport in Bloom, throughout the Kenan House Gallery gardens. Four artists / organizations were selected to have temporary art installations on display for the weekend: Brian and Kim Christy, Robin Damiano, Ellen Martin/Lockport Public Arts Council and Dominique Mediak-Pirigyi.
During the weekend the Kenan campus will also host Lockport Chalk Walk, Petals to Pedals and Music in the Gardens with Paul Hage and Mirage. Music in the Gardens is a ticketed event.
Shopping passes for the Artisan Festival are $5.
For more information, go to www.kenancenter.org or call 433-2617.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.