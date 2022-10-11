A documentary has been commissioned by the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation that will examine the historic Flight of Five Erie Canal locks, including the locks' transformation from freight elevator facilitating shipping across the state to recreation-tourism magnet.
"America's Stairway" is a long way from being finished, but according to LLHDC chair Dave Kinyon, it will shed additional light on what Lockport, a city named for its iconic structure, is and how it has changed as the Erie Canal, its' so-called second Main Street, has changed.
“The Erie Canal and the Lockport Locks were definitely in transition in the 1980s,” Kinyon said. “As the Erie Canal was transitioning from a freight-based carrier to more of a recreational (carrier) … we were able tor observe that whole transition, and we saw the opportunity for utilizing a waterway that was historic in nature, but still had another life in it.”
Kinyon expects that the planned one-hour production will be distributed nationally through the PBS network, and he's hoping it will be ready in time to show at the 2025 World Canals Conference in Buffalo.
“We’re planning a day of activities in Lockport so the conference attendees can come to Lockport and see the great opportunities we’ve created around the Erie Canal,” he said. “And this documentary would be one of the presentations for that day.”
Heritage tourism, or at least tourism, is not new to this part of the world. According to Kinyon, "The Grand Northern Tour," which was popular during the 1830s, traveled the Erie Canal to transport visitors to Niagara Falls, the world wonder.
“Lockport was very much the hopping off point for visitors that wanted to tour Niagara Falls even in the early 1800s. We don’t think about that very much,” he said. “We don’t think about the Erie Canal’s connection with opening up Niagara Falls to commercial tourism.”
The documentary is still in its early stage and Kinyon hopes filming will start next year. Sponsorships for its production are still available, he added.
Kinyon said the documentary will show the Erie Canal as a “catalyst” for economic revitalization past, present and future.
“It’s a great story to tell,” he said.
