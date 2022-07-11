A 26-year-old Amherst man was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight following a motorcycle crash on Thrall Road in Cambria Sunday night.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash about 7:35 p.m. and found the man unconscious and breathing shallowly in front of 4540 Thrall Road.
EMS personnel from the Cambria Vol. Fire Co. responded to the scene and began treating the operator before he was flown to ECMC where he was listed in critical condition on Sunday night.
The accident is under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
