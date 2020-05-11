NIAGARA FALLS — Falls police are investigating a robbery in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 34-year-old Amherst man told officers that he and a friend, from Sanborn drove to the Falls at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to buy liquor. After picking it up at a Pine Avenue liquor store, the victims said they took a walk to the 900 block of Cedar Avenue.
While they were walking, the victims said they were approached by a male suspect "with gold teeth" who brandished a black handgun and told them, "Give everything up." One victim said he gave the suspect $80 and the man ran toward Niagara Towers.
The victims told police that despite having been threatened at gunpoint, they followed the suspect and saw him go into Niagara Towers.
Patrol officers said they repeatedly asked the Amherst man if he had come to the city to buy drugs and he denied that was the purpose of his trip. However, after speaking with detectives, the victims admitted that they "were in the area looking to buy cocaine and that led them to the suspect who robbed them."
The victim told officers and detectives that he needed a police report number so that he could "get his $80 back from New York State Crime Victims."
