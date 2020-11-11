Amid rising virus infections, Catholic Health suspending hospital visitations

The recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across Western New York has prompted Catholic Health to temporarily suspend visitations at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and other hospitals and long-term care facilities starting on Friday.
A spokesperson for Catholic Health said representatives from the health care organization made the decision in consultation with its infection control specialists and with the support of the New York State Department of Health to protect the health and safety of its patients, long-term care residents and staff.
“While we are not required to suspend visitations at this time, we think it is the prudent thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community,” said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. “Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to ensure we provide the safest environment for our caregivers and all those entrusted to our care.”
Exceptions to these visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances, such as for those receiving end-of-life care; for spouses, life partners, and birth partners of maternity patients; and for essential support persons of patients with special needs. In these cases, visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.
In addition to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, the temporary visitation policy applies to the following Catholic Health facilities: Kenmore Mercy Hospital; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus; Father Baker Manor; McAuley Residence; Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV and St. Catherine Labouré Healthcare Center.
