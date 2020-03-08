$600 and a dream brings Dr. Igor to Newfane

Not too long ago, Cycle Hoffman and his wife were living in a beat-up truck in Florida. Victims of a predatory loan by a car lot, they were homeless for three months until their family got them a U-Haul, and the two of them found themselves traveling up the coast to get to Western New York for greener pastures, and a better life.
Today, the couple are the proud parents of a newborn boy named Damian and are renting out space on Main Street in Newfane where Cycle can ply his trade as a tattoo artist in his own shop, Dr. Igor's Creations.
"Last year, we lost everything due to a predatory loan in Florida," Hoffman said. "We lost our house, we lost our cars. ... the whole way up here was just a nightmare."
"We get up here, I get a full-time job, get stable," Hoffman continued. "I'm saving money, we're living at our in-laws house and we get a place in Wilson and then our mother-in-law finds this place.
"Our apartment's upstairs and we have the shop downstairs, so it's perfect."
Before finding their perfect place, Hoffman was working at an Advanced Auto Parts store full-time, as well as tattoo work in another shop, the Dragonfly Tattoo in Lockport. He had no idea his wife was pregnant until one day, she and her mother showed up at the shop exclaiming that the baby was on his way.
He was thrilled.
"So, my mother-in-law finds this place," Hoffman said. "Jim, he owns the place. He's 82-years-old, really cool guy, and I tell him, 'This is all I have, I have $600, I'm working, I have a baby on the way,' and he goes, 'OK, $600, you can move in upstairs,' and basically gives us the whole shop."
The Hoffman's have been decorating with paintings and a two-wall mirror where the shop's chairs sit. They're also inviting artists to sell their work on consignment at their shop.
"I started in Florida, I've been tattooing for 15 years," Hoffman said. "When I was in high school ... I was a punk kid with a mohawk, tattooing in my mom's garage. ... When I was 18, I left home, went to Maryland and I started tattooing at Blackheart Tattoo Studio with Paul Natale (now tattooing at Tattoed Heart Studios). I had to beg him everyday ... he said, 'I'll apprentice you, I'll teach you, but you're going to have to clean the bathroom, you're going to have to mop the floor. About a year later, as he's teaching me the in's and out's of setting up a tattoo machine, he starts letting me tattoo."
"From thereon I got my certificate, came back to Florida, and worked at Drew Street Tattoo and Piercing," he said. "I started working there and that's where my career kicked off."
Kristin Bombardier said in a review of Drew Street Tattoo, "I highly recommend Cycle, he does amazing tattoos. If u want amazing quality and done right, deff come here." Not all the reviews on the Facebook page of the now-defunct tattoo shop are positive but for those that are, they didn't have enough to say about Hoffman.
"I do traditional style like the old-school Sailor Jerry," Hoffman said. "It's like the old '40s-, '50s-style with the bold outlines and pin-up girls, traditional colors like blue and red because they didn't have any yellows or purples.
"New school is more brighter colors, fatter lines, thin lines mixed in to give it that movement, deeper shading. Just twisted almost 3D blown out stuff."
"My style is mixture of traditional and new school, I call it neo-traditional," Hoffman concluded. "It's more contrast, it's darker shading and grays mixed in and the lines are somewhat fat with a bolder outline border, and the inside lines are thinner.
"I also do horror realism, like black and white photo realism. I like to do Frankenstein and that stuff, and I think that's why I made the shop look more like a mad scientist spot."
More information and to make an appointment go to the website, dr-igors-creations.business.site or Facebook: Dr Igors creations.
