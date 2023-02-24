This weekend, the Kenan Center Arena will once again be transformed into a full-fledged circus, thanks to the work of three local businesses.
D&T Graphics, Flips Gymnastics and Karate Ken’s are spearheading the Lock City Circus for the second consecutive year.
“It works better that there’s three of us going into it,” organizer Dennis Caswell of D&T Graphics said. “The logistics of running something this large takes a lot of help, a lot of volunteer hours and things like that.”
Last year’s circus marked the first time in its decades-long history that it was not run by the Lockport Exchange Club. However, Caswell said, their first iteration of the circus received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.
“The turnout was a lot better than we expected, and we definitely feel that there’s a new breath of fresh air put into the circus,” he said.
Caswell and fellow organizer Don Beecher of Flips Gymnastics both had longstanding connections to the Exchange Club circus. They say this had an influence on the way they are running the circus now.
“The circus used to be in The Armory,” Beecher recalled. “That was when I was little, and I loved The Armory. It was much closer together. The way we organized the circus last year and again this year, we made it smaller by using pipe and drape. We brought all the spectators in, closer to the circus.”
Beecher and Caswell said that this creates a more intimate atmosphere that will enhance the presentations and shows for the audience.
They would also welcome any former Exchange Club members back to the circus.
“Anybody that’s from the Exchange Club that wants to come back, we’re more than happy to have them and honor them,” Beecher said. “They can come back, wander around, be backstage and watch anything.”
Caswell said their goal is to give all proceeds from the circus to a different charity every year. The proceeds from this year’s circus will again go directly to the Kenan Center to upgrade the arena.
“That has just been above and beyond anything I could have hoped for,” Lea Sobieraski, Kenan Center sports and recreation manager, said. “So, the fact that they are giving us all their proceeds last year and this year speaks volumes to them.”
The circus will feature local vendors alongside several familiar performances and demonstrations. The entertainment includes aerial and dance performances, karate and police K-9 demonstrations, clowns, juggling and comedy.
Some newer additions to this year’s circus include fire performances and a kids’ zone. The kids’ zone will provide additional activities and entertainment for younger patrons before the shows start.
There will be one show tonight, starting at 7 p.m. and two shows on Saturday, at 1 and 4 p.m., with doors opening an hour before each show time. Tickets are $7 each and can only be purchased at the door, with cash only.
The organizers hope to continue growing the circus and its presence in the community into the future.
“When we had the crowd that we had last year, it made me want to do bigger and better and keep it growing,” Beecher said.
