Animal advocates will inspect SPCA of Niagara

The author of a 2012 review of operations at the SPCA of Niagara will be returning to conduct yet another investigation of the agency.
The Gazette has confirmed that the former executive director of the Erie County SPCA, Barbara Carr, will be undertaking a new probe of the Lockport Road shelter. The investigation comes in the wake of the resignations of a majority of the agency’s board of directors in the last year and new charges of animal neglect and mismanagement.
Carr, who now works as a nationally known consultant on shelter operations, will be joined in her work by Libby Post, executive director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation. The federation established in 2010, seeks to “safeguard the well being of animals.”
In 2012, in the wake of a Gazette investigation that revealed the routine killing of dogs and cats and a pervasive failure to provide necessary medical care to animals left at the shelter, Carr delivered a stinging indictment of the SPCA of Niagara’s then board of directors and its then executive director.
Carr labeled the shelter “dysfunctional” and said it engaged in “awful ... excruciatingly painful” methods of euthanization. In the wake of Carr’s 115-page report, the executive director was fired and the entire board of directors were replaced.
The shelter’s current board president, Susan Agnello-Eberwein, said in a social media post that Carr and Post were being brought in, “to be totally transparent and to silence our critics.”
Agnello-Eberwein also said in the post that the animal advocates would “conduct a thorough assessment of all shelter policies, procedures and governance.” She promised that the “results of this assessment” would be shared with the public.
Carr is reportedly concluding another shelter assessment, elsewhere in the U.S., but was expected to begin her review here shortly. The shelter expert has indicated that she will also reach out to the former agency board members, it’s former executive director, Amy Lewis, and others who have recently voiced concerns about the facility’s operation.
Former shelter board member Bryan Barish, who was one of the members that came to the shelter in the aftermath of Carr’s 2012 report, expressed hope that her return would be good for the facility and the animals in its care.
“I hate to see her have to come back,” Barish said, “but I’m very pleased to have her come in. She has the knowledge and the expertise to uncover many of the things we’ve complained about.”
Barish said he and other critics “fully trust” Carr to conduct an independent investigation.
“That’s why I feel confident she’ll see through the deception and where things changed in a negative way,” Barish said.
In her social media posting, Agnello-Eberwein also addressed a recent snap inspection of the shelter by the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets. The board president said the agency found no significant problems in the shelter’s operations.
“The state inspectors reviewed euthanasia logs, adoption logs, transfer logs, reviewed SPCA vehicle inspections, conducted a kennel inspection, conducted an inspection of the infirmary and surgical trailer and reviewed our licensing paperwork for returns to owners,” Agnello-Eberwein wrote in her post; “The only deficiency was a licensing issue for three dog owners. After a brief counseling session with the state inspectors, they will be returning in 30 days to make sure this has been corrected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.