Animals rescued from burning mobile home

Alert Lewiston police officers were able to remove animals from a burning mobile home on Upper Mountain Road in Lewiston on Friday afternoon.
About 1:20 p.m., officers escorting a funeral procession spotted the fire in progress at 1532 Upper Mountain Road. After calling in the fire, officers checked the home for residents and were able to get animals out of the home, Lewiston Police Captain Michael Salada said. The owner of the home was believed to be at work at the time.
Firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Co. No. 2, Sanborn Fire Co. and Niagara Active Hose responded to the fire, as well as the Lewiston police department. The home was reported a total loss by firefighters.
Initial reports noted a second mobile home was threatened by the fire. No injuries were reported.
Niagara County Origin and Cause responded to the scene and is investigating the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.