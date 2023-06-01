The Republican primary for town supervisor in Hartland features two faces that should be very familiar to town residents. Margaret “Peggy” Zaepfel, beef rancher and former member of the town Zoning Board, will be challenging incumbent Ross Annable for the GOP line.
Annable, 65, has long-standing experience with the town and is looking to secure his fourth term as supervisor. He previously served as a member of the town board from 2008-2012 and his father was previously town supervisor for 34 years.
Zaepfel, 65, was a member of the town’s Zoning Board for an 11-year-span between 2011-2022 and has lived in the town for more than 30 years.
The impending solar project from EDF Renewables that would be spread out over 2,000 acres has been looming over the town for the past four years. This has been an area of concern for several of the town’s residents.
Zaepfel said that trying to keep the rural nature of the town is very important and the impending project was a major driving force in her deciding to run for town supervisor.
She expressed concerns that having solar panels surrounding homes in close proximity could have a negative impact on the livelihood of farmers and value of residents’ property.
“I decided to run so that I can try to slow down the project if at all possible,” she said. “I don’t believe it is in our best interest to move forward with this projects unless these questions are answered or safeguards are in place.”
Annable stressed that the town has done their best to create a law that will mitigate the impact the impending project will have on the town, but ultimately New York state will have the final say in how the project moves forward.
“We’re putting this law together to mitigate those aspects,” he said. “At the end of the day we don’t control that and we’re trying to manage it as best as we can.”
Annable also noted that there are several residents who don’t have an issue with the proposed project.
“As much as you see people that are opposed, I talk to people everyday that support or don’t have a problem with it,” he said.
Zaepfel, however, would disagree based on what she has seen and heard from town residents.
“The supervisor is not representing the majority,” she said.
If elected, Zaepfel said she would also like to turn her focus toward small businesses in the town and be more supportive of the fire department, especially with the impending closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Annable said he wants to maintain a “steady course” for the town if re-elected by focusing on making some minor upgrades to the town hall as well as continuing to enhance the town park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.