The annual two-part Boater Safety Course will be held June 13 and 15 at the Olcott Fire Hall, Assemblyman Mike Norris (R,C-Lockport) announced Tuesday as part of National Safe Boating Week.
Advanced registration is required for this course that helps boaters and jet skiers obtain their mandatory safe boating certificate as required through Brianna’s Law.
“We are so fortunate to have the Great Lakes and Erie Canal right here at our fingertips to enjoy all boating season long. It is essential that everyone understands boating safety so we can all have a safe, fun summer on the water,” said Norris. “It’s also crucial that everyone be aware of Brianna’s Law and that they must have a boating safety certification. Even though this law has been phased in slowly, many people are still unaware. I am pleased to offer this course to help improve safety, save people money and help make it easier for everyone to have a safer boating season. Please sign up.”
Participants must attend both parts of the course, which will be administered by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both evenings. The course will be held at the Olcott Fire Hall, located at 1691 Lockport Olcott Road in Burt.
Anyone age 10 or older is eligible to participate in the eight-hour course, which does fill up extremely quickly. Norris encourages the public to register as soon as possible. Anyone operating a personal watercraft must have a boating safety certificate, and be at least 14 years of age or older. Brianna’s Law requires all motorboat operators in New York state become certified in boater safety by 2025. The law allows boaters to fulfill this requirement in a phased manner spanning the last few years according to their age. Currently, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, needs to have a boating safety certificate beginning in 2023. Next year, all those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 will need to have obtained a boating safety certificate, and in 2025 the new law will take effect for everyone regardless of age.
While the course is free to the public, those age 18 or older will be required to pay a $10 fee to the state to obtain a permanent boating safety certificate. The course provides a temporary certificate to participants and also certifies anyone age 14 or older to operate a personal watercraft/jet ski in New York state waters.
To register, go to: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/199143. For questions, please contact the assemblyman’s office by email at norrism@nyassembly.gov or call (716) 839-4691.
