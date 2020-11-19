Annual Festival of Slice going virtual amid pandemic

There's one thing the pandemic won't stop in Niagara County and that's the opportunity to enjoy a delicious slices of pizza from a wide variety of local pizzerias.
That's the attitude organizers of the popular Festival of Slice Pizza Celebration are taking this year as they have decided that "the virtual pizza party must go on."
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Festival of Slice Pizza Celebration is unable to take place as an in-person festival this year. Instead, organizers of the annual event are inviting pizza lovers to participate in the Festival of Slice Virtual Pizza Party, on Dec. 4. Customers are encouraged to purchase directly from their favorite Niagara County pizzerias.
Anyone who purchases a pizza (either in-person or delivery) from a Niagara County pizzeria on Dec. 4 and posts a picture of it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FestivalofSlice will be entered for a chance to win a variety of prizes. One lucky pizza lover will be chosen at random to win a $100 Visa gift card.
The Festival of Slice team along with festival mascot Señor Slice, will visit various Niagara County pizzerias throughout the day on Dec. 4, for photos and giveaways.
For more information, visit www.FestivalOfSlice.com or follow the Festival of Slice on Facebook.
