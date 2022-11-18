Since Tuesday, community members, parents and students have gotten the chance to meet and question the three-finalists for the job of superintendent of schools in the Royalton-Hartland Central School District.
However, this was done without the public knowing the identity of any of the candidates, before or after meeting them in person.
After a brief meet-and-greet in which all members of the public were invited to attend between 4:45 and 5 p.m., the community group focus group comprised of 17 residents sat down to ask each of three finalists questions regarding the candidate’s proficiency in the duties they’re being interviewed for. Any member of the public was allowed to watch the proceedings, but the doors were locked during the interviews.
“It was very interesting,” School Board Trustee Dave Huntington said. “The candidates did a great job. I’m excited to see who will run our district.”
Tony Day, the executive director of the Western New York Education Service Council, – the company consulting during the search – said that the school board chose this process to be transparent with the community, but at the same time protect the candidates who will be going home to their old jobs.
Day also said that the questions asked by the committee are also under wraps.
Upon completion of the interviews, Day and his company will synthesize the information in those meetings and present that to the school board.
“The community should be part of the process,” Day said. “And whoever is picked will come from a place of transparency. Roy-Hart should feel good about this process.”
Day said that it was hard to tell when the school board will appoint a new superintendent, but it’s projected to be in December and the new superintendent will assume the duties close to Feb. 1, 2023.
According to the application for the position on the WNY Educational Service Council, Roy-Hart serves 1,200 students and has an annual operating budget of $29.2 million. Candidates were vetted for their “leadership style” which would be centered on relationships with the community, including students and parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.