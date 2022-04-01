With a peek out the window this past week it’s hard to believe that spring is in the air.
Fear not, though, spring has arrived. The folks at Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, along with more than 100 area artisans, have again transformed the Historic Palace Theatre into Western New York’s best shopping party of the season.
Rustic Buffalo Spring “Sip and Shop” opened its doors to local dignitaries, artisans and their families for a preview on Thursday evening. The smell of popcorn filled the lobby, people laughed and exchanged tips on decor, they sipped wine and beer, filled out 50/50 split club and basket raffle tickets, and looked for that next special something to make their home more beautiful.
Sip and Shop runs through the weekend: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The $5 admission fee goes directly to the Palace restoration fund, and in turn the visitor receives a $5 spending voucher.
Over the past two years the Covid pandemic swept across the country, shuttering art festivals, craft shows and community events. It took an immeasurable toll on artisans, crafters and small businesses. In November of 2020 partners Scott DeMott and John Pirrone, a full-time respiratory therapist at a local hospital, decided to take action. Born out of their love of art and craft and a passion to help others, they opened Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market.
The Rustic campus, located at 6610 Shawnee Road, is tucked in the southwestern corner of Niagara County, with three buildings featuring the works of more than 110 artisans. Asked why he chose the Palace for his Sip and Shop events (the first one unfolded in mid November 2021, with a holiday theme), Pirrone said, “Rustic Buffalo has built its mission and vision to give back to the community and theater. The Historic Palace Theatre is the perfect partnership. Their leadership is top notch and I love how they took a 1925 old theater and converted it into a gem that can be used by thousands in the community.”
“That reminds me of when our artisans take an old piece of furniture, clean it up, sand it down, re-love it and make it into something that is beautiful and one of a kind," he added. "I can honestly say that The Historic Palace Theatre fits that mold, it's beautiful and one of a kind.”
In comparison to the life cycle of many small to medium businesses, Rustic Buffalo has had a meteoric rise in popularity, winning area awards and gaining a large loyal following.
“We have the best customers ever, they are like family to us. Many times, customers will simply stop in to say hello, we love that!,” Pirrone said. “Our artisans have amazing talents of all kinds; they are the best of the best at what they do and always bring their A game every time. Our employees are special. They are kind hearted and have developed a beautiful friendship with our customers and artisans and we could not be prouder.”
The Rustic Buffalo/Palace team came together to bring Niagara County and Western New York a one-of-a-kind special event that merged fine craftsmanship and the pride of the area’s most creative souls with the breathtaking elegance and warmth of Lockport’s finest host. If last night’s kick-off is any indication of what's to come today and throughout the weekend, area residents are in for another box office smash.
