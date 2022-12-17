In 2020, things were looking good for the Niagara County community. In 2019, opioid overdoses dropped from 484 to 369 for the year. Equally promising were the amount of deaths from opioid overdoses from 46 to 29 in 2019. Despite the tragic loss of those who died, it was looking like this local war on addiction was gaining ground.
But the Covid-19 pandemic began and overdoses in 2020 rose to 526. Sixty of those overdoses were fatal. The next year, 94 deaths could be laid at this other pandemic’s door.
So while data from September showing a drop with only 346 overdoses and 44 deaths in 2022, the situation is still not where it was.
Doug Bisher, an Addict 2 Addict Peer specialist, said that the road to recovery is a hard one. He is an addict himself, clean now after being held down by his brother until police arrived and arrested him. He is now the person on the other end of the line when someone is ready to give him a call.
“There are multiple pathways to recovery,” Bisher said. “There’s treatment. Some just go to meetings. There’s medicine-assisted treatment. We at Addict 2 Addict don’t tell you what to do. We walk with you.”
Bisher told a story about a man calling from a rural town in Niagara County, saying he was either going to get high, or buy suboxone, a medication to aid withdrawal symptoms, so as not to be sick. Bisher got him into a medical-assisted program and the man said, “Thank you.”
“ ‘Because of you, my cat will eat tonight’,” Bisher said.
To make a difference, even to that man and his cat is enough reason to keep trying. He said he has about 60 people on his caseload and fields 10 to 15 calls a day. He wanted to stress that he was a peer, not a counselor or doctor. He was just someone who knew what it was like.
Not everyone makes it, Bisher explained, but the amount who do makes the job worthwhile. He noted recovery looks different for everybody, but in terms of goals for those addicted, being one day clean is an accomplishment.
One of those who took that message to heart, but who did not make it was Mike Carnes, 51, of Lockport.
Bisher said that Carnes had been battling for years, but close to the time of his death, people were saying, “Mike is doing great!”
“He’d be jotting stuff down in notebooks at meetings,” Bisher said. “Listing different information. He always shared, not just at meetings, but throughout his day-to-day. He was someone who was committed to his recovery.”
For Rob Carnes, nothing will replace the space in his heart now missing from the overdose and death of his brother.
Carnes called up the US&J saying he was writing letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, Police Chief Steve Abbott, the Attorney General Letitia James and more.
He said he wanted people to know that the heroin his brother bought was laced with fentanyl, a very powerful drug, and that’s what caused the overdose and his death. He said more should be done to save people like his brother and to take out those that mean them harm.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said he sympathized with Carnes, but he could not, “kick down doors,” looking for drugs. The police chief admitted that bail reform laws often allowed individuals to be released quickly, but he took issue with Carnes statement that the Lockport police were doing nothing.
Abbott said he couldn’t arrest someone without cause, couldn’t get in the drug house without getting a warrant to search it and couldn’t take down dealers without mounting an investigation and enough evidence was compiled.
“How would you feel if I kicked down your door because someone told me you had sold heroin? Without evidence? Just someone said you were?” Abbott asked.
Still, out in the community, this overdose death and every overdose is felt.
“I am always going to miss my brother everyday,” Carnes said. “I guess it’ll get easier, but it’s always going to be there. My mom and dad are an absolute mess. I’m so pissed off and so guilty for not getting involved earlier, but they killed the wrong guy’s brother.”
Carnes shared a little about his family and his relationship with his now-deceased brother. He laughed and talked about a road trip to North Carolina where “Mikey” bought drinks for an entire bar – then stuck him with the bill!
He talked about being at his mother’s house and laughing and joking with his brother, like old times. He talked about how much his brother loved his kids and his grandkids. He even said a week before Carnes death, that, “It looks like it’s the old Mikey.”
But now, after the funeral, things are tough.
“I go through cycles of feeling sad and angry and I feel a lot of regret,” Carnes said. “I would do anything just to have another conversation with him.”
The Addict 2 Addict program can be accessed by calling 716-398-4333.
