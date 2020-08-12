A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Lockport.
The animal was reported near a stable with domestic livestock — 11 horses and two cats — Saturday on Bowen Road, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. The rabid raccoon was not believed to have had any contact with the horses.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was notified and promptly responded to assist with capture. The animal is since deceased and was submitted for testing by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffon Laboratory on Monday.
An investigation is contuing into confirming the vaccination status of the animals. The animals will remain confined for a 45 day period and receive a rabies booster. Animals not actively immunized against rabies that have been potentially exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a six-month quarantine or be euthanized and tested for rabies. Should an animal develop signs of rabies while in quarantine, it must be humanely euthanized.
Last week, a raccoon captured in the area of Ernest Road and Lincoln Avenue tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon had reportedly attacked an adult woman who sustained scratches on Aug. 5. The woman will receive post-exposure treatment coordinated by the health department's nursing division.
