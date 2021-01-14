Another step forward for Olcott breakwall project

The Town of Newfane recently took another step to secure a breakwall in Olcott Harbor by submitting an application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
A breakwall will reduce “wave action” in the harbor, and according to town Supervisor Tim Horanburg, the proposal has drawn quite a few positive remarks from residents who see it as a safeguard for their property.
“Once we get the DEC (approval), we should have everything we need from New York State, and we’re just waiting for the Army Corps,” Horanburg said.
Despite having to wait on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Horanburg said the project should be able to go to bid in February.
The project has not had an easy road. Originally the proposed breakwall was to be 700 feet and placed in front of the federal piers, but after geotechnical work in the harbor showed there's no bedrock in place, the plan had to change. Now the town is going for a 400-foot wall off the ends of the existing piers, which are to be extended.
“We’re extending the west pier by 75 feet and the east pier by 100 feet,” Horanburg said. “Plus we’re lining both the inside and outside of both federal piers with rubble mounted stone to absorb wave action. The project’s changed a little bit ... .”
After the Lake Ontario shoreline was flooded due to the lake's high water levels in 2017 and 2019, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo launched the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, ordering allocation of $300 million to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects around the Great Lakes in New York.
Development of a breakwall in Olcott's outer harbor carries an estimated $14 million price tag.
The Town of Newfane secured $15.7 million, more than double the REDI funds granted to any other Lake Ontario-side community, according to Horanburg.
The DEC contact for comment on the breakwall project is David Denk; call him at 851-7165.
