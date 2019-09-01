The New York State Education Department commissioner and the state attorney general issued two letters to schools last week to protect students from discriminatory disciplinary actions and clarify the role of school resource officers in safeguarding the rights of undocumented students.
One letter clarifies the role of school resource officers (SROs) in safeguarding the rights of all students, including undocumented students, to receive a public education without fear of intervention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The other letter clarifies the obligation of all school districts to administer their student discipline policies and practices in a manner that ensures every student has access to a safe and supportive learning environment.
“New York has always been and will always be a safe space for all students — regardless of race, ethnicity or one’s nation of origin — and that includes our schools,” said Attorney General Letitia James.
“Recent actions by the federal government have created fear and confusion in our schools, particularly among immigrant communities,” education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “Together with Attorney General James, we seek to calm that fear and clarify that confusion by affirming our commitment to ensuring that our schools remain safe havens where all students are free to learn.”
School Resource Officers
In February 2017, the state education department and the Attorney General's office issued joint guidance regarding the duty of school districts to safeguard the rights of all children, including undocumented children, to attend school full time as long as they meet the age and residency requirements established by state law.
The updated joint guidance provided to schools last week states that, regardless of their employment status, SROs may be subject to the same restrictions as school officials with respect to detaining or interrogating students and maintaining the privacy of student education records and information.
The guidance says that an SRO's detention or interrogation of a student in order to determine that student’s immigration status could expose a school district to liability, and a SRO’s access to, or re-disclosure of a student’s educational records could jeopardize a school’s federal funding.
Student Discipline
In December 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Education rescinded a federal guidance letter that detailed protections for students against discriminatory discipline policies and practices. The joint New York Attorney General's / state education department's guidance letter reminds school districts that, even in the absence of federal guidance, they are legally required to ensure that every student has access to a safe and supportive learning environment, free from harassment, bias and discrimination.
The guidance reminds New York school districts that existing law prohibits them from discriminating against students in the disciplinary context, they continue to be required to reduce reliance on exclusionary discipline, and they must comply due process protections throughout the disciplinary process.
Over-reliance on exclusionary discipline, and disparities in its use, leave school districts vulnerable to liability under various state and federal anti-discrimination laws and guaranteed due process protections.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Education from the 2015-2016 school year, Lockport City School District had a black population of 12.3 percent and black students made up 25.4 percent of the suspended-student population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.