Niagara County law enforcement efforts are getting a financial boost through the statewide Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that law enforcement agencies across New York will share $36.2 million to implement "evidence-based strategies" aimed at getting guns off the street. GIVE funding may be used to cover personnel, overtime, equipment and technology expenses.
Law enforcement agencies in Niagara County were awarded $2.18 million. The funding breakdown is: Niagara Falls Police Department, $1.24 million; Niagara County Probation, $351,253; Niagara County District Attorney's Office, $328,826; and Niagara County Sheriff's Office, $266,250.
Hochul's office said police agencies across the state seized 10,427 illegal guns in 2022, a 53% increase over the number seized in 2018.
Since the GIVE initiative was launched in January 2022, the governor's office said, there is a measurable reduction in the number of individuals shot in 20 communities whose police departments participate. From January through May, year over year, the reduction is 27% (475 in 2022, 346 this year), the office said.
