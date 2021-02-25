Apartment fire quickly contained on Akron Road

South Lockport Fire Company responded to a fire in one of the 24 apartments at 6732 Akron Road on Thursday morning.
Chief Ben Ripson said that firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment and brought it under control shortly after responding about 8 a.m. Lockport Fire Department, Terry’s Corners Fire Department, and Wright’s Corners Fire Co.also responded to the fire.
Ripson said no one was home in the apartment at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injury. All property damage was contained to one apartment.
