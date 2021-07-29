NEWFANE — Firefighters from three volunteer companies responded to put out a fire in a Main Street apartment on Thursday evening.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported in a residence at 2765 Main St. at 6:03 p.m. Sheriff's deputies responded and confirmed the fire in the front apartment of a two-story, multi-unit dwelling.
The fire was mostly contained to a clothes closet area and was put out by members of the Miller Hose, Olcott and Wrights Corners companies who had also responded. No injuries were reported.
An investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.