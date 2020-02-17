The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has approved tax breaks for a pair of renovation projects in Niagara Falls and Lockport.
The first project, which was approved by a 7-1 vote of the NCIDA board, involves renovating the currently vacant property at 644 Park Place, Niagara Falls, into five market-rate apartments. Applicant Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran was awarded a 10-year PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement, as well as a sales tax abatement.
The sole no vote on the project came from Board Member Kevin McCabe, who questioned whether the project would create any employment opportunities. Rajendran said the project would create one full-time job and one part-time job.
While the NCIDA prioritizes projects that are expected to create jobs, Acting Board Chairman Mark Onesi said because the property is in what is considered a "distressed" area, and because the renovations would put a vacant property back to use, the project was still considered.
"We're looking really for how many jobs (a project creates)," Onesi said. "But it does take a vacant building in a distressed area and put it back on the tax rolls."
The Park Place project is expected to benefit from about $75,000 in property tax savings due to the PILOT, and an additional $18,800 in sales tax breaks, according to the project summary on the NCIDA's website. Rent for the apartments is expected to be in the vicinity of $1,200.
The project is expected to begin work within the next two to three weeks, and should take three to four months to complete.
The NCIDA board also voted unanimously to tentatively approve tax incentives for another renovation project, this one located at 263 East Ave., Lockport. The board will hold a final vote on the project following the results of a public hearing.
The applicant, Kevin Jordan, has proposed to renovate a mixed-use building that will include three one- or two-bedroom apartments as well as two or three commercial spaces on the first floor. Jordan has also requested a 10-year PILOT agreement and sales tax abatement as well as a mortgage recording tax abatement.
"Back in June, I purchased the building with the purpose of living above it, they did already have an apartment above it in the second building in the back above the garage," Jordan said.
"The big renovation is mainly the front building. There was no apartments inside, the upstairs will have two apartments, a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom, the downstairs in the back will have another two-bedroom, and then the whole front, which equals to about 22,000 to 23,000 square feet, (will be) for commercial use."
Jordon also said he's been in discussions with a doctor and a lawyer who have expressed interest in utilizing much of the planned commercial space. The lawyer would create two to three positions in their office, and the doctor would be expected to employ a secretary at the space.
Board Member William Ross lauded the project as a good fit for the area, which already has a significant amount of similar businesses, and said the space, a former funeral home, is in good condition and comes with adequate parking.
"There's a lot of professional offices located there, doctors, lawyers, so your commercial part is very, very attractive," Ross said. "You got a lot of parking there, you have at least 15, 17 spaces, you have some spaces behind...I see this as an outstanding project and the building seems to be in pretty good shape.
The project, if it receives final approval, will benefit from approximately $121,170 in tax benefits, $109,820 in property tax savings, $10,600 in sales tax savings and $750 in mortgage recording tax savings, according to the NCIDA's summary page for the project.
A public hearing on the project has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 3 in the council chambers at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.