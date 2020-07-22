Apex Clean Energy removes tower in Somerset

Apex Clean Energy has removed its last remaining meteorologist tower on Lower Lake Road, according to Somerset Town Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart.
Dewart said the town was informed of this on Thursday that the latest tower was being decommissioned immediately.
In marking the tower removal on Wednesday, Dewart noted that the company had three meteorological towers in the town and now all of them have been removed by the company. The Lighthouse Wind local office, which used to be located in Barker, has been closed and remains vacant as well, he noted.
“We recently notified Apex that its last met tower in the town was violating the special use permit and we are happy to hear Apex finally decided to remove it,” Dewart said.
Dewart called on the company to formally abandon the Lighthouse Wind project by removing it from consideration in New York, terminating the Article 10 process and releasing local landowners from any remaining lease obligations.
“Although Apex has packed up and left town, I’d like to see Apex formally abandon this project so the town can have some closure. The Lighthouse Wind project has divided our town for too long. Enough is enough,” Dewart said.
Brian O’Shea, a spokesperson for Apex, told the newspaper the project is still in development and there has been no status change. The company’s Lighthouse Wind proposal calls for 47 wind turbines in Somerset and Yates.
