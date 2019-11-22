Applications available for Lake Ontario flood damage program

Officials tasked with doling out money to support organizations impacted by the eroding shorelines and flooding along Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River are accepting applications, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
The application period for the $30 million Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program will remain open until Jan. 31 of next year for private businesses, homeowner's associations, certain not-for profits, farms and owners of multiple dwellings used for business purposes impacted by rising lake levels across eight counties.
Qualifying applicants are eligible for 50 percent reimbursement of capital costs up to $200,000. The fund is supported by the state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Commission (REDI).
Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31, 2020. Applications and program guidelines, including the full list of project criteria, are available on the Empire State Development website.
Cuomo called the flooding "historic" and "unprecedented" in his announcement message.
"We have committed significant resources to help ensure impacted businesses can make repairs, recover and once again drive our regional economies forward," he said. "As we continue to focus on regionally-significant rebuilding and resiliency efforts, it is critical to make this funding available to businesses as it will provide much needed support and financial relief and help all communities with their recovery efforts."
Eligible applicants must have been impacted by flooding between Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 of this year. If sufficient funding is available, applicants not directly damaged must possess a demonstrated vulnerability to future flood-related damage.
In addition, applicants must receive a local matching contribution from their municipality totaling at least 5 percent of the program assistance funds in the form of tax breaks, local government fee waivers or direct expenditures by local governments on project-related infrastructure costs.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner, President & CEO-Designate and REDI Commission Co-Chair Eric Gertler said the state has "partnered with all stakeholders throughout the REDI process, including the business community, to ensure the necessary expertise and resources are available to not only rebuild, but to rebuild to a higher standard of resiliency in the face of future storms."
"Businesses are a key part of a community's vibrancy, and their resilience is essential to a region's long-term economic success," he said.
According to the governor's office, the aim of the fund is to support projects that increase the longevity and resiliency of the shore region such as: elevating and or moving assets landward; raising or relocating fueling facilities; converting to floating docks or other docks that allow for movement; strengthening existing dockage by evaluating; retaining or creating vegetated buffers along the waterfront.
REDI is a multi-agency commission that has been studying ways to strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario's waterfront while bolstering the region's local economies. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario.
About $49 million was awarded to 20 priority projects earlier this year, including several in the Niagara region, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month. The projects include:
• The $15.7 million Olcott Harbor project here in Newfane is a comprehensive approach to protect critical assets.
• The more than $2 million Village of Youngstown Waterfront project to stabilize and protect the shoreline.
• The $4.5 million Village of Wilson wastewater treatment plant project will prevent this infrastructure from flooding.
• The $3.36 million Sunset Island West Barrier Bar project to address recurring breaches.
• The $1.6 million Townline Pier project in Wilson will stabilize the pier.
• The $1.3 million Town of Somerset Multiple Use Site project will use nature-based solutions to protect shoreline.
• The $1.2 million Lewiston Landing project will replace docs, stabilize the shoreline and more.
• The $87,000 YMCA Camp Kenan project in Somerset will help keep this camp open.
• $50,000 will install safety markers over submerged structures in both Niagara and Orleans counties.
