Homeowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline who experienced damage from high water this year can begin to apply for up to $50,000 of state assistance.
In response to the lake hitting record-high levels this summer, New York State allocated $300 million to help lakeshore communities strengthen their shorelines against future flooding, of which $20 million will go directly to homeowners affected by the flooding.
Homeowners who experienced flood damage between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 can apply to New York State Homes and Community Renewal for assistance until Oct. 31.
Priority will be given to applicants whose flood damage "threatens the safety of the home."
Only primary residences will be covered, though the state does not list any income limits for eligibility.
