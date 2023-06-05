Lisa Swanson-Gellerson said she got the call from Mayor Michelle Roman in January to fill the spot of alderman-at-large vacated by Gina Pasceri. Swanson-Gellerson said she and Roman taught together at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, then North Park, in the 1990s when they were both young teachers. At the time, Swanson-Gellerson expressed an interest in running for local government.
So when the call came in, she decided it was time to pursue the idea. For six months she’s been in the role of a city official, voting and acting in the proximity of the at-large position, but she’s never had to campaign.
“It takes about six months just to learn the ropes,” she said in an interview, Monday.
That’s changing now.
Swanson-Gellerson will be facing Kevin Kirchenberger in the June 27 primary for the Working Families Party line.
“I sent a message to Kevin, when I found out, and told him we were too nice for politics,” she said, laughing.
Touting a 27-year career of teaching health in the school district, Swanson-Gellerson brought the Gang Resistance Education and Training, or GREAT, to the classroom where Lt. Laura Schuler helps kids get the tools they need to stay out of trouble. The program has been grant funded for 13 years.
She has also been an advisor at student groups like the National Honors Society and Student Council. She hopes to work with the schools and Lockport Police Department to add another Student Resource Officer to the district.
“It’s more than just fielding calls,” she said of the job. “It’s more of a responsibility than I realized. You have to make informed decisions on a number of things. Public safety, personnel, financial situations.”
To that end, the at-large alderman plans to use her experience in strategic planning. She noted that before COVID there was a citizen advisory board and she wants to go back to that to find out what people need, set goals and create an action plan to make change.
Swanson-Gellerson also said that there needs to be more community pride and said that Lockport has an abundance of resources to help people.
“I think I would like to focus on community resources at our council meetings too,” she said. “This is something I would like to implement to reflect positivity and provide in our community.”
