Aquarium announces death of seal

The Aquarium of Niagara has announced the death of its beloved harbor seal Sandy.
Sandy was humanely euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health. Sandy had been previously moved off-exhibit for monitoring and treatment after the animal care team observed changes in her behavior. The aquarium’s animal care staff and veterinarians made the decision to euthanize after several variations of treatment were ineffective in improving Sandy’s condition.
At 41, Sandy was the oldest and longest living marine mammal to call the Aquarium of Niagara home and one of the oldest harbor seals living under human care. The median life expectancy for a female harbor seal is 25 years.
“In addition to the countless number of visitors she delighted, Sandy also made a huge impact on the lives of those who worked with her. At the start of my career, Sandy was the first harbor seal I had the privilege to work with. Patient and forgiving, Sandy proved to be our greatest teacher, and she will be truly missed," Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara.
Sandy was rescued off the coast of Washington state in 1980 as an abandoned pup. Abandoned harbor seal pups do not have the skills necessary to survive in their natural environment, so Sandy was deemed non-releasable and brought to the Aquarium of Niagara.
In 1987 Sandy became the first harbor seal in the world to undergo successful cataract removal surgery. Cataracts are common among pinnipeds like seals and sea lions, and the successful surgery restored vision to Sandy’s right eye and alleviated any discomfort caused by the cataract. The groundbreaking surgery was performed right at the Aquarium of Niagara. This procedure is now widely practiced at zoos and aquariums around the world.
Sandy’s advanced age was a testament to the high quality of care she received at the Aquarium of Niagara, according to Richelle Barnes, director of animal care.
“As animal care professionals, our highest commitment is to the welfare of our animal collection.” she said. “We are proud that under our care Sandy was able to live a full and impactful life that inspired so many to care more deeply about marine mammals.”
In celebration of Sandy’s life, the aquarium invites the public to share their photos and memories via the Aquarium’s social media channels.
