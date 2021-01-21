Aquarium awarded $250K for outdoor welcome plaza

The Aquarium of Niagara has been awarded $250,000 by the Niagara River Greenway Commission to construct an outdoor welcome center.
The “Whirlpool Commons” project will bring a “transformative entryway in front of the Aquarium while strengthening the connection with the Niagara Falls State Park and Greenway Corridor,” according to the commission. Features will provide leisure space for visitors complete with shade structures and tiered seating designed to echo the landscape of the greater Niagara Gorge.
The aquarium is embracing an aggressive timeline and hopes to begin construction immediately. Clark Patterson Lee has been designated as the project designer. It’s expected to be completed this summer.
The concept for the project was made possible by the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway, which had previously separated the aquarium from other destinations, attractions, and amenities in the downtown district.
“With this new Aquarium of Niagara project, we're seeing how Gov. Cuomo's efforts to remove the Robert Moses Parkway are revitalizing Niagara Falls and allowing residents and visitors to reclaim the waterfront,” Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said.
Added Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara, “Whirlpool Commons is an important milestone in the advancement of the Aquarium’s strategic initiatives. This project is part of a concentrated effort to provide increased accessibility and movement while drawing visitors to the multitude of new experiences offered by the aquarium.”
Greenway officials added that the plaza will enhance the overall Niagara Falls experience and encourage guests slow down and explore all that the area has to offer. As a nexus for ecological tours, hikes, and programming focused on the region’s rich ecological history and heritage, the project is likely to spur more outdoor development and economic viability.
“We are excited to partner with the Aquarium of Niagara on their plaza development, which is positioned at the head of our spectacular new Gorgeview Shoreline Trail segment heading north and connecting City of Niagara Falls and New York State Parks to Gorge attractions,” said Greg Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission. "It will be exciting to see how this project will launch the Aquarium into more outdoor ecological education for our youth."
