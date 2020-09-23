The Aquarium of Niagara is mourning the death of one of its beloved penguins, “Opus.”
Opus the Humboldt penguin was humanely euthanized Tuesday after a period of declining health that included severe joint deterioration and arthritis. The aquarium’s animal care staff and veterinarians made the decision after medications and therapies meant to ease Opus’ discomfort and improve her condition proved insufficient at helping her maintain a decent quality of life.
Opus was 32 years old and the oldest member of the aquarium’s colony. The median life expectancy for a female Humboldt penguin is 17 years old.
“As animal care professionals, our highest commitment is to the welfare of our animal collection.” said Director of Animal Care Richelle Swem. “We are proud that under our care Opus nearly doubled her median life expectancy, and was able to live a full and impactful life that inspired so many to care more deeply about Humboldt penguins.”
Opus was a true ambassador for the vulnerable Humboldt penguin species and often participated in the aquarium’s popular animal encounter program and media interviews. She even took a field trip to Sahlen Field to celebrate and promote the aquarium’s partnership with the Buffalo Bisons.
Humboldt penguins are typically found in bonded pairs, but Opus chose not to take another mate after her own mate, Peeker, died in 2013. Instead, Opus formed strong bonds with her keepers.
Opus was hatched at the Aquarium of Niagara on March 16, 1988. She was one of the first birds to enjoy the $3.6 million dollar makeover of the aquarium’s penguin exhibit, Penguin Coast, in 2018. The renovation helped the aquarium earn accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and restart its Humboldt penguin breeding program. The aquarium is one of just 20 accredited zoos and aquariums to house Humboldt penguins.
“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to an animal, especially one as well-loved as Opus,” said Executive Director Gary Siddall. “But we are heartened that Opus was able to live out her legacy in a state-of-the art habitat where she received the highest standard of care.”
Opus has touched many lives, and anyone who would like to share photos, thoughts or memories can click here, visit the Aquarium’s Facebook account, or email info@aquariumofniagara.org.
