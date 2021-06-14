The Aquarium of Niagara has earned accreditation by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), an international accrediting body for zoos and aquariums that display marine mammals.
The aquarium is currently home to 10 marine mammals, all of which have been rescued and/or deemed non-releasable by the U.S. government. The organization’s collection includes five California sea lions, two grey seals, and three harbor seals. Accreditation by AMMPA affirms that these animals are receiving the highest level of care as determined by industry standards.
“As we continue to make capital improvements to enhance the guest experience, it’s important to recognize that animal welfare is at the center of all aquarium operations,” said President and CEO Gary Siddall. “As an institution we embrace the ever-modernizing standards pertaining to animal management.”
To earn AMMPA accreditation, facilities must go through a two-year process that culminates in an onsite inspection by a team of marine mammal professionals that evaluates all aspects of the facility’s operations to ensure they meet AMMPA’s rigorous accreditation Standards and Guidelines. AMMPA standards cover nearly a dozen different areas – including animal health and wellness, applied animal behavior and training, water and environmental quality, public education, scientific research and conservation, population sustainability, transportation, and more. Based on the expertise of thousands of veterinarians, animal care specialists, operations personnel, and scientists throughout the world and reflecting many years of hands-on experience, AMMPA standards exist to optimize the physical health of and environmental conditions for individual marine mammals in each facility’s care and maximize their educational and scientific impact.
“The AMMPA community represents the greatest body of professional expertise and knowledge about marine mammal care and veterinary medicine in the world,” said Kathleen Dezio, AMMPA president & CEO. “When visitors to an aquarium, marine park or zoo see that a facility has earned AMMPA accreditation, they can be assured that it meets the highest standards of animal care and welfare and that it is dedicated to public education and the conservation of marine animals in the wild.”
The AMMPA accreditation is a notable milestone for the Aquarium of Niagara and builds upon the organization’s other recent achievements. In 2018, the Aquarium received accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the gold-standard in the zoological field. The organization also completed more than $10 million in capital improvements from 2018-2021, including the $3.6 million renovation of its penguin exhibit, the addition of the “Aliens of the Sea” jellyfish exhibit, and the “M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay” touch pool. This summer, the aquarium will complete a $250,000 outdoor plaza project.
