Mayor Michelle Roman's termination of former City Clerk Richelle Pasceri may be decided by a state arbitrator after a union filed a notice to arbitrate the issue last week.
Roman terminated Pasceri in April and then subsequently appointed WLVL radio host Paul Oates to the position. Since Roman terminated Pasceri, there has been debate if the position of city clerk was in the department head union. Roman and the city's legal team are arguing the position cannot be part of the union, but it is listed as being part of the department heads union in a 2018 ratified contract.
Kelly VanDeMark, chair of the city's personnel committee, confirmed that the committee met on June 4 and unanimously upheld a grievance from the union to restore Pasceri to the position with full pay and benefits, as well as back pay for the time she hasn't been in the position.
VanDeMark said neither the mayor nor anyone from the city attorney's office was there.
Robert McLennan, the business representative for the Local 153 of Office and Professional Employees International Union, said the city department head union has merged with his union, and that the mayor did not respond to the June 4 decision from the committee, so last week the union sent a notice of arbitration to the city.
McLennan said the charges against Pasceri don't have any merit. He said one charge leveled against her was not attending police board meetings, but noted the board changed its meeting time and day and did not notify Pasceri.
"We don't think there is any merit to any of the charges," he said.
Deputy City Attorney Jason Cafarella confirmed the receipt of the arbitration request on Monday.
The city's legal team is meeting to decide what course of action to proceed with.
"I can't tell you exactly what that response is going to be yet," Cafarella said.
Cafarella reiterated that the Roman administration and the city's legal office do not consider the position of city clerk to be in the union.
"It's not appropriate to have the position unionized because that position is confidential in nature and it also has some policy considerations. So those types of positions we feel are not proper to be in the union," Cafarella said.
Cafarella explained that for the June 4 meeting the corporation counsel office provided a legal opinion that Pasceri was not entitled to be heard by that committee.
"Corporation Counsel issued a legal opinion that they had no right to do that, not the personnel committee, the former city officer. Her opportunity to be heard pursuant to the charter was with the mayor, she did not take advantage of that opportunity. There is nothing in either the collective bargaining agreement or the charter that gives her the opportunity to be heard by the personnel committee," Cafarella said.
He added that no one from the city's legal office showed up because attorneys are prohibited from becoming witnesses in litigation and they felt that would happen if a representative was present.
"... we had thought there was a strong possibility that had one of the corporation counsels office (members) been present that there would have been a possibility that attorney would become a possible witness," Cafarella said.
Roman declined to comment.
"I cannot comment on personnel matters," she said Monday.
