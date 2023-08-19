An arbitrator has dictated the amount of restitution due to former City Clerk Richelle Pasceri since her alleged unlawful termination on April 1, 2020, but according to city counsel, the awards will be challenged.
According to Bob McLennan of the Office & Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 153, Pasceri was awarded approximately $138,000 — $50,000 for back pay, $48,000 for health benefits, $32,000 in vacation, sick and personal days, and $8,000 in retirement contributions by the city. Pasceri was also awarded lifetime health benefits that her position would’ve earned upon retirement.
City Counsel Jason Cafarella said the city will likely challenge that ruling on the grounds that neither the city nor the union presented its arguments on those awards and that Arbitrator Doug Bantle had made a “hasty” decision.
“We, the city and the union, were not in full disagreement,” Cafarella said. “We knew what we agreed upon and also agreed on what we didn’t agree on, which we would argue before the arbitrator. That presentation was never made and instead the judge made a decision, which I consider hasty.”
After being fired in 2020, Pasceri’s case was ruled on by Bantle in October of 2022 after a two-year wait as the city appealed the decision of Supreme Court Judge Ralph Boniello.
Bantle ruled there was not enough cause to fire Pasceri, as per her contract with the city through her union, the OPEIU Local 153, and ordered she be made “whole.”
McLennan said the city at that point refused to make Pasceri “whole” and brought the decision back to arbitration.
Bantle made his decision Monday on the amount awarded to Pasceri without hearing arguments from either party.
Cafarella said that there are still points in contention, including Pasceri’s use of unemployment and Covid-era unemployment supplements and the amounts she is entitled to for that time from the city. He also noted that Pasceri would not have been eligible for retirement had she served her entire term.
“That’s a clear error,” he said.
Cafarella did note, however, that “good news” in Bantle’s decision to subtract the salary Pasceri made working for the county, from the salary she should’ve made as city clerk. He said if that had not been done, the city could’ve looked at a bill of $250,000.
However, McLennan repeated that all of this was ultimately on the taxpayers’ shoulders.
“The city should stop playing games in court and pay up,” he said.
