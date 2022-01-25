Area blood banks grapple with national shortage

As the nation faces its largest blood shortage in decades, people in the medical field are encouraging regular blood donation from anyone who can give.
The shortage occurred due to a long-term decline in blood donation brought on by Covid pandemic, as usual donors have been leery about going out to donate blood. Also, as Covid hospitalizations decline, non-urgent surgeries that had been postponed are gradually resuming, raising the demand for blood.
Michael Tedesco, the regional director of American Red Cross of Western New York, said that blood bank usually prefers to stay four to five days ahead of running out of blood. Currently its supply has been consistently one day away from depletion.
“Across the nation right now, the Red Cross is operating at about a one-day supply of blood, when we typically like to keep it closer to five days to handle any kind of emergency situations,” Tedesco said. “We’re at a pretty critical stage right now.”
Amanda Farrell, the director of blood donor recruitment for ConnectLife, said the shortage seems to be made worse by a number of factors ranging from the decline of office work to cold weather. ConnectLife has had to rethink its strategies in order to receive enough blood to meet demand.
“Now that people are working from home more, I think that’s been a challenge, since we used to go into a lot of workplaces and people could donate during work hours when it was convenient,” Farrell said. “We’ve had to modify our operations and be out in the community and be more accessible to people.”
This has largely involved trying to make the public more aware of any drive ConnectLife might be having, either in routinely scheduled brick-and-mortar settings, or at mobile donation sites.
Farrell understands how important the work of ConnectLife is to keeping hospitals in the region stocked with life-saving blood.
“Everything that’s collected with ConnectLife stays local in our community. I’m from Lockport, and to know of patients at Eastern Niagara Hospital, or Niagara Falls Memorial, or Oishei Children's Hospital, I’d want to make sure that there's blood there for anyone in need,” she said.
Carolyn Moore, the director of community relations for Eastern Niagara Hospital, said that hospital's current blood supply is adequate. The institution supports its blood bank as a matter of course, she added.
“We’re doing everything that we can to work with our blood supplier; ConnectLife, to assist them with blood drives,” Moore said. “We conduct regular blood drives at the hospital every other month. We also encourage our employees, and the general public to donate blood.”
Dr. D. Michael Slate said ENH tries to limit blood usage whenever possible, to avoid its reserve being depleted.
“We’ve been in constant communication with our clinicians regarding the shortage, and asking them to use clinical judgment, and proper criteria to limit their blood use to only the most critical needs,” Slate said.
Type-O blood is currently the most requested type by blood banks on account of it being the “universal donor,” which can be given to people with any blood type.
American Red Cross of Western New York has organized a series of blood drives throughout the region in response to the shortage. In Niagara County this week, four drives are slated: Today at the Dale Association in Lockport and the Youngstown fire hall, Wednesday at the Stephen Sikora American Legion post hall in North Tonawanda and Friday at Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 hall. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
ConnectLife is hosting a blood drive Thursday at its location, 135 Main St., Lockport, and another one next Tuesday at Eastern Niagara Hospital. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/.
“If they’ve given blood before, we’d certainly like to see them again,” said Tedesco from American Red Cross. “If they’ve never given blood before, it’s a great time to start. It’s an easy process, and it literally saves lives.”
