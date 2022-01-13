Area farmers share fears about a lower overtime threshold

Jeff Toussaint talks about his farm and the potential lowering of the overtime threshold for its workers. On Thursday, Toussaint hosted a press conference at his farm in Medina, with speakers including, from left: Karen Howard representing state Sen. Pat Gallivan; state Assembly Member Steve Hawley, R-Batavia; state Sen. Ed Rath, R-Amherst; Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls; Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda; Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport; and Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay. (Benjamin Joe / staff)