Area florists stay creative while waiting for business to bloom

Between Easter lilies and spring fever, business at local flower shops should be blooming right now.
But, like all other small businesses impacted by COVID-19, area florists are facing a dry season.
Weddings, showers and other celebrations have been cancelled and funeral parlors are reduced to only the smallest of family gatherings, causing a huge decline in business.
Cindy Davis, owner of Hahns Pallister House Florist in Lockport, said while she has experienced a serious decline in business, she is still supplying a couple of area churches with lilies for Sunday services being broadcast on social media, including St. John’s the Baptist Church and All Saints Parish in Lockport.
Between cancelled weddings, showers, parties and very few families holding funerals, she said the decline in business was huge. But she also knows her business is not the only business suffering.
Still, she says people need flowers, especially now.
“We all need cheering up right now,” she said. “People are still having birthdays.… people still need flowers … if someone needed something, I would figure it out.”
Her shop number number is 205-1512 or customers can visit online at hahnspallisterflowers.com.
One local florist has gotten creative, offering packages of “do-it-yourself” arrangements that families can construct at home.
Carly Safarian and her mom, Lynn Safarian, co-owners of Evergreen Floral, 7620 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, have created a package that can be picked up at the door of their shop and brought home to arrange, something that kids might have fun doing if families are looking for a project.
“My sister has two little boys and I have a lot of friends who have kids. They’re all looking for something to do,” Carly explained. “I thought it would be more fun to have something hands-on for families to do together at home.”
The DIY flower arrangements are also a way to keep her business going, she said.
“I wanted to find another way to keep busy and keep our employees paid, keep our doors open, be able to order flowers from the farms,” she said.
The kit includes: an Easter basket, floral foam, a greeting card, an Easter Egg pick, fresh flowers, greenery and flower food. The packages includes instructions on how to assemble.
Her customers are purchasing them, usually as gifts for parents or grandparents or neighbors.
“It’s nice to give to somebody they can’t see or visit for Easter,” she said.
The Safarians plan to continue the DIY project for Mother’s Day in May, birthdays, get well greetings and other celebrations throughout the year.
The packages can be purchased for $30 and can be picked up outside the store. Though the storefront is closed, the duo is also doing non-contact deliveries for people who call 283-3014 or order online at evergreenflorals.net.
Among the many local flower shops still doing business at a greatly reduced pace is Piccirillo Florist at 2508 Niagara St. in Niagara Falls.
“Everything has come to a halt. That’s the way it is right now,” said Al Piccirillo, who co-owns the shop with Catherine Rotella. He noted that while his shop doors are locked and two workers are laid off, the two owners come in each day to check and fill orders which can be made by calling 285-1007 or by visiting the shop’s website at piccirillosflorist.com.
“We’re just waiting like everyone else is -- or should be,” Rotella said.
