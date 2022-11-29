New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the owners of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in Albion, alleging years of financial fraud resulted in significant resident neglect.
The lawsuit stems from an investigation by the Office of the New York Attorney General (AOG) following a barrage of complaints about the facility in the spring of 2020, during COVID-19 lockdown. The suit is aimed at 16 parties with an ownership stake in the operation formally known as Comprehensive at Orleans LLC: The Villages of Orleans LLC; Telegraph Realty LLC, which owns the land and buildings; CHMS Group LLC, which provides administrative services to the operation; ML Kids Holdings LLC, which received more than $1.5 million in cash transfers from Telegraph; and 12 individuals associated with those companies.
The suit alleges the owners together enriched themselves by means including "a systemic, intentional pattern of understaffing" since 2015 and, in a related vein, ignoring Covid safety protocols.
"The owners wove a complicated web of fraud, using their ownership stakes in multiple companies to turn The Villages into a profit machine," OAG asserted in a Tuesday news release about the lawsuit. "The owners took advantage of the state’s Medicaid program to increase their personal profits, rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of staffing and patient care."
Comprehensive at Orleans LLC completed its takeover of The Villages from Orleans County in late 2014 / early 2015. According to OAG: The Villages has been paying "rent" to Telegraph Realty and paying CHMS for administrative services, such as accounting, insurance billing and payroll, since January 2015. From 2015 through 2021, The Villages received $86.4 million in funding, from sources including Medicare and Medicaid, and $18.6 million — more than 20% of The Villages' operating budget — was "diverted" through transfer payments to Telegraph and CHMS.
Simultaneously, OAG charged, The Villages racked up "a reprehensible history of insufficient staffing and low quality of care ... . Residents were subject to repeated abuse and neglect as the most basic functions of care were abandoned. Residents were forced to sit in their own urine and feces for hours; suffered malnourishment and dehydration; developed sepsis, gangrene, and other infections due to gaping bed sores and inadequate wound care; endured medical toxicity and unexplained doping; and sustained falls and other physical injuries. Some of these abuses ... resulted in hospitalization and even death."
Examples of poor care cited in the suit include:
— the death of a female resident in July 2021 following repeatedly delayed treatment for bedsores, and the facility giving her psychotropic medications for anxiety although there was no such diagnosis in her medical records;
— the February 2020 death of a short-term female resident deemed at high risk for self-harm who was not closely monitored per an outside consultant's direction;
— and neglect of a male resident, admitted for rehab after a leg amputation in the fall of 2020, who received "only a handful" of physical therapy sessions during his three-month stay and reportedly was often left sitting in his own urine as staff failed to change his diaper in a timely manner.
"When the Villages was owned by Orleans County, the facility’s nursing home rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) was three out of five stars. In April 2015, just four months after the owners purchased The Villages, CMS decreased the rating to one star, the lowest possible rating," OAG noted.
The pandemic made The Villages residents' already "low quality of life and unacceptable level of care" worse as stretched-thin staff were forced to work longer hours and Covid safety protocols were not followed, OAG said.
Investigators learned from a Licensed Practical Nurse at the facility that its first Covid case was diagnosed on March 30, 2020, and "nothing was done to prevent further spread of the virus. ... As the pandemic progressed, COVID-19 positive employees ... mixed with COVID-19 negative residents ... . Employees were told that if their temperature check indicated they had a fever, they were to go outside for an hour and come back to take their temperature again."
"Management at The Villages tried to keep positive COVID-19 cases secret, and either delayed or entirely neglected to enforce proper protocols for quarantining infected residents. The owners forced staff to report to work even when they were sick, provided little to no personal protective equipment, failed to implement infection or isolation protocols, and did not report positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in unnecessary and preventable deaths," OAG said.
At times during Covid lockdown in 2020, OAG's investigation determined, The Villages was "dangerously understaffed, such as an overnight shift where just four employees were on hand to care for all residents in the 120-bed facility. Despite this, the owners prioritized increasing resident admissions ... in order to drive up revenue."
By mid May 2020, the Covid infection rate among The Villages residents exceeded 60%, and 20 residents had died from the disease, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal correspondent Virginia Kropf reported at the time.
The individuals identified as owners of The Villages in OAG's suit are:
— Bernard Fuchs, the "supposed sole official owner" although OAG found in fact he had a "very limited role" in its operation.
— Fuchs' son and daughter-in-law Gerald and Tova Fuchs, as well as Fuchs' sons-in-law Joel Edelstein and Israel Freund. Members of the Fuchs family reportedly own multiple nursing facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Kentucky.
— "Undisclosed" owners David Gast, who controls Villages of Orleans LLC, Sam Halper, and Ephram Lahasky, who controls ML Kids Holdings LLC; and Benjamin Landa, his son-in-law Joshua Farkovits, Teresa Lichtschein and her daughter-in-law Debbie Korngut. All seven are associated with other nursing or healthcare-related companies in New York.
The lawsuit seeks to have Gast, Halper and Lahasky removed from their ownership and managerial roles at The Villages, and the facility prohibited from admitting any new residents until staffing levels meet "appropriate standards." It further seeks, from all listed owners, repayment of Medicare / Medicaid funds "wrongfully received," and appointment of a financial receiver, financial monitor and healthcare monitor, all on The Villages' dime, to oversee its operations.
