The Barker Central School District as well as the Roy-Hart and Newfane central school districts will continue to instruct students as they were before the Christmas break.
Newfane’s superintendent, Mike Baumann said that the middle school will be opened again, after having been closed prior to the break because of a staffing problem brought on by positive cases of COVID-19.
“All the staff are back,” he said Tuesday, explaining that 14 days had passed for the teachers in his district who were quarantined. Students at the middle and high schools will be returning to an every-other-day hybrid model while elementary and early childhood students will be in attendance for class every day.
In Roy-Hart, Superintendent Hank Stopinski said that there has been “no spiking” in positive COVID-19 cases in his district.
“Everything is going to open as usual,” he said. Roy-Hart has been using a Monday-Tuesday versus Thursday-Friday hybrid that has half the student body in classes early in the week and then the other half learning remotely. Wednesday is a full remote day for students at Roy-Hart.
Superintendent Jacob Reimer of Barker Central School District said that his district has been free of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and that all spreading was done outside the district’s schools.
“We’ll be here exactly as we were,” Reimer said.
