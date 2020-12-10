Four local towns have closed their municipal offices due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Niagara County.
Newfane Town Hall was closed this past Monday, and remains closed until next Monday, for a deep cleaning of the building after two town employees tested positive for novel coronavirus. According to town supervisor Tim Horanburg, the first case was discovered on Dec. 4 and subsequent testing of other employees turned up another case.
“All employees are currently being tested and we’re getting back results. We have enough Covid-negative tests back to staff the office (next week),” Horanburg said.
Public business at the town hall has been by appointment only since March, but even that service was suspended for the week. Horanburg said procedures for public admittance to the building will be even more strict once the deep clean is done.
“We’ll only let them into the meeting room, and if they have business with someone in the offices, we’ll walk to meet them in that meeting room,” he said.
Somerset Town Hall was closed to the public as of Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.
“We’re looking out for our employees and the community,” town supervisor Jeffrey Dewart said. “It’s for the best.”
Cambria Town Hall will be closed until further notice as of next Monday. According to town supervisor Wright Ellis, there are currently 57 COVID-19 cases in the town.
“We’re going back to teleconference for meetings. People can call here for appointments between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” Ellis said.
The Pendleton town board ordered the town hall, the town public works facility and town playgrounds closed on Nov. 24. A drop box is set up at the town hall and in-person business is being handled by appointment.
Other municipalities in eastern Niagara County are also looking closely at their facilities.
“When do we want to lock the door and be available for appointment only?” Royalton town supervisor Daniel Bragg asked during a town board work session Wednesday night. “It just keeps increasing, and other towns are doing different things. ... How far do we want to go?”
The Royalton board is set to discuss and decide a course for town facilities at its Monday business meeting. There are currently 54 COVID-19 cases in the town.
In the village of Middleport, Mayor Richard Westcott says that, at the moment, there is no plan to limit access to municipal facilities and employees.
“We have policies in place to follow if needed as Covid numbers rise,” he said. “New York State guidelines will also be followed.”
In the town of Hartland, supervisor Ross Annable said there isn't much foot traffic in the town hall currently, but he is monitoring for any increase.
“If that number increases, we’ll go back to appointments,” he said. “We’re monitoring it closely and taking it week by week.”
