The Towpath District of the Iroquois Trail Council will host a multi-unit recruiting session from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Altro Park, off Willow Street. Many Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops will be present, affording youths and their families the opportunity to meet with Scout units that hold meetings different nights of the week at different locations.
Cub Scouting is open to all youths aged 5 to 10 years (or in Kindergarten through fourth grade). Both boys and girls are welcome.
Scouts BSA is open to both boys and girls, with boys joining a boys’ troop and girls joining a girls’ troop. The program in both types of troops is the same, with Scouts progressing toward the coveted Eagle rank.
Packs and troops from Lockport and the surrounding area will be at socially distant tables in the “Skating Bowl” at the park and representatives of the Towpath District of Iroquois Trail Council will be on hand to provide information on other units in Niagara and Orleans counties as well as on the Scouting program itself.
Masks are required for contact with Scout volunteers and whenever people are within six feet of one another.
For more information on the recruiting session, contact Bob Pugh, Towpath District commissioner, at (716) 940-6465 or by email at pack4den2@msn.com.
For more information on Scouting in general, call the Iroquois Trail Council office in Oakfield at (585) 343-0307 or visit www.itcbsa.org or www.beascout.org.
