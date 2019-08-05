A Clarence woman admitted last month to stealing $233,000 from her incapacitated father, who died July 30 in a Lockport nursing home.
Debra A. Morana, 61, was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from Larry Briggs, Sr., who suffered from dementia, between October 2016 and December 2018 while acting as his power of attorney. She was charged with second-degree grand larceny, but was allowed to plead guilty to attempted petit larceny.
Prosecutors allowed Morana to take the plea offer July 17 after she provided $25,000 toward $200,000 restitution. The plea offer reduced Morana's potential prison time from as much as 15 years to no more than 90 days.
Laurence Kaminska, Morana's brother-in-law, said Lockport City Court Judge William J. Watson warned Morana she could face the maximum penalty if she cannot come up with the remaining $175,000 by the time of her sentencing, scheduled for Oct. 16.
“If she doesn’t pay the money, I don't know why it wouldn’t be more jail time," Kaminska said. "People go to jail for a lot less.”
Morana did not return several calls seeking comment. Her attorney, John DelMonte, also did not respond to a request for comment.
The family believes Morana stole much more than $233,000, as Briggs Sr.'s bank account had about $400,000 and was reduced to about $6,000.
Cheryl Klumpp, Morana's sister, said the family was kept completely in the dark about Morana's thefts, though troubling signs emerged.
Klumpp said she found it suspicious when Morana had Briggs Sr. move in with her during the week, because she and her sister, Dianne Kaminska, had previously taken care of him. Klumpp said she also managed her father's finances and legal affairs.
But in October 2016, Briggs Sr. was hospitalized and was listed as having dementia in the patient review instrument forms. The power of attorney paperwork was drawn up and notarized, with Morana named as power of attorney.
“I think that was her plan all along," Kaminska said.
Not long after gaining power of attorney for Briggs Sr., Morana began writing herself checks and cashing them at area banks. Kaminska said Morana cashed checks that totaled about $20,000 a month on average, though she never wrote a single check in excess of $10,000. Federal anti-fraud laws require banks to report all transactions above $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Klumpp said she became suspicious when she learned her brother, Larry Briggs, Jr., put his father's Town of Niagara house up for sale in order to continue paying for the elder Briggs' stay in Elderwood, where he had been living since March 2018. By then, Briggs' account was down to about $6,000, Kaminska said.
Klumpp filed to try to take over as Briggs' guardian. That move triggered a financial review that uncovered hundreds of thousands in unaccounted-for withdrawals.
Niagara County District Attorney's investigator John Wick subpoenaed Morana's player's club card at Seneca Niagara Resorts & Casinos, Kaminska said. The card is used to track how much players spend and the frequency of their casino visits.
“He could correlate that to her going to the casino and spending the money there. They spent over $233,000 at the casino, from (Briggs') money," Kaminska said, referring to Morana and her husband, Michael.
Klumpp said she was unaware of the extent of Morana's thefts until "minutes" before she saw the investigator's report for her file for guardianship.
"We thought, at the worst, maybe it was a little bit here or there," Klumpp said.
"This was a shock," she added.
Klumpp urged others to be watchful for suspicious transactions involving elderly, incapacitated relatives.
"You’ve got to be on the alert, 24/seven, especially when somebody is incapacitated," Klumpp said. "Everybody has got to be open and up front.”
