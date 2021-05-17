The potential for armed former police officers at Lockport school buildings is being met with resistance in the district.
Lockport School Board member Renee Cheatham was blunt when she reported the conclusions of the School Safety Subcommittee, a Lockport City School District committee tasked with reviewing school security.
“The final recommendation was to have them back, and have them armed,” Cheatham, a member of the subcommittee, said. She followed this with a statement on why she does not agree that security guards at the entrances to Lockport Schools should be armed.
The subcommittee’s recommendation was that that these positions, taken up by retired police officers, should be armed, but would conceal their weapons on their person.
“I don’t think they need to have weapons at all. Not with this climate, right now,” she said. “I don’t agree with that. These kids are already coming back with a whole lot of anxiety and mental health issues because they’ve been away from each other for so long. You’re going to put all these kids into school with these armed — I don’t care if it’s concealed or not — (monitors)?”
Cheatham indicated that the board would most likely look at this recommendation next month.
School board president Karen Young simply outlined the process. She said the School Safety Subcommittee met from November to January to discuss the school resource officer position, as well as the school security monitor positions and “other aspects of school safety.”
“During that discussion it was determined that next steps would be to have the Policy Committee review the job titles, description and duties, and then forward any changes to the board for full review,” Young continued. “When the Policy Committee completes its work and forwards those changes to the board, it will appear on the agenda for that meeting.”
Cheatham also said she supported an upcoming “peaceful gathering” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Lockport Board of Education building at 130 Beattie Ave., organized by the Citizens for Change group.
“The creation of the group, Citizens for Change, was created to bring awareness to Lockport about the experiences of our Black/Brown community and other marginalized communities. It is unfortunate that the Board of Education continues to tell the community what I like to call ‘lip service’,” wrote Bethany Patterson, candidate for 2nd Ward alderman and co-founder of Citizens for Change.
“It is one thing to shake your head and have empathy for our Black/Brown community,” she continued. “But it is another thing to actually take action and stand up for what is right. It is time that we are all on the right side of history and that is why, for everyone who has told me, ‘I stand behind you,’ well now is your opportunity.”
Patterson said that if the Lockport City School District decides to have armed guards at the schools’ entrances, “that should be part of the plan.” However, she takes issue with renewing the contracts of former police officers and then arming them, as they are now civilians.
“These retired officers are paid $35 an hour. These vital tax dollars that should be used for after-school programs, mentoring programs and hiring more hall monitors,” she wrote. “Our children went through a pandemic and most have been in school online. This money can be used to help our children transition. Imagine the anxiety these children will have.”
Other issues being addressed at the gathering will be the disproportional number of Black and Brown students who are suspended by the district, the lack of people-of-color in teaching positions as compared to the student body and the need for diversity training.
“Let’s use our voices and have a peaceful rally this Wednesday while holding signs outside of the board of education meeting,” Patterson said.
