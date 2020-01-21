U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include funds in its upcoming budget for a study of vulnerable shoreline areas along Lake Ontario and other Great Lakes.
In a letter this week, Schumer and Gillibrand called upon the Army Corps to examine potentially vulnerable shoreline areas and recommend new protections to increase resiliency to various types of damage.
The move comes as the Army Corps is preparing its fiscal year 2020 work plan and follows severe flooding that has caused extensive damage on Lake Ontario's shoreline in recent years.
“After Lake Ontario experienced record flooding in 2017 and again in 2019, with the risk of a severe repeat this year, it is obvious that we need all hands on deck and an all-of-the-above approach, meaning a coordinated response from federal, state and local government, to address the costly vulnerabilities on our Great Lakes," Schumer said. "The obvious place to start is by advancing and initiating the Army Corps’ Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study."
Schumer and Gillibrand said the study would cost an estimated $12 million over four years, 75% of which would be funded by the federal government, and the other 25% by eight Great Lakes state governments. They said the proposed study would be run by the Army Corps and would be designed to fortify infrastructure and protect both built and natural areas along the Great Lakes coastlines.
The senators said that in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the Army Corps created a similar blueprint that paved the way to then fund new infrastructure projects that are boosting the resiliency of New York’s Atlantic shoreline.
Without a plan, Schumer and Gillibrand say, the Army Corps' Great Lakes Division has warned the Great Lakes will face an increased risk of coastal damage in the future. They noted that protecting the coastline is critical to a robust economy and the tourism industry in the Great Lakes region.
“Lake Ontario has suffered from repeated severe flooding over the past few years. Homes, businesses, and infrastructure along its shoreline have been severely damaged and continue to face vulnerabilities,” Gillibrand said. “With the continued threat of extreme weather and high water levels, these shoreline communities are still in danger.”
