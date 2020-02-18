A 23-year old Lockport man was charged with robbery a local 7-Eleven on Tuesday.
Jacob Godfrey, 23, 414 South Transit, was charged with second-degree robbery on Tuesday.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said at 5:34 a.m. Godfrey robbed the 7-Eleven on Davison Road after he displayed what appeared to be a handgun. He took approximately $28.29.
Abbott said they did not find a handgun during the investigation.
Godfrey was detained in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.