Police sig

A 23-year old Lockport man was charged with robbery a local 7-Eleven on Tuesday. 

Jacob Godfrey, 23, 414 South Transit, was charged with second-degree robbery on Tuesday. 

Police Chief Steve Abbott said at 5:34 a.m. Godfrey robbed the 7-Eleven on Davison Road after he displayed what appeared to be a handgun. He took approximately $28.29. 

Abbott said they did not find a handgun during the investigation.

Godfrey was detained in lieu of $5,000 bail. 

Tags

Recommended for you