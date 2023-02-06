A Lockport man was arrested by New York State Police after a Sunday shooting in the Woodlands mobile homes park.
Thomas L. McDowell, 19, was charged with assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of a 38-year-old man about 4 p.m. Sunday on Birchwood Drive. The man had been shot twice in a "non lethal" area and was listed in stable condition at an area hospital on Monday, according to NYSP.
The man's assailant was not present when police arrived at the scene. Police connected McDowell to the incident after notification from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center that a man matching the assailant's description was seeking medical attention for a knife wound. McDowell was transferred to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and was arrested upon his release.
McDowell was held at the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment, according to NYSP Public Information Officer Trooper James O'Callaghan.
