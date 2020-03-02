Art of Suffrage-related author talk set for Saturday

The Kenan Center will kick off Women’s History Month with an Art of Suffrage-inspired talk by Tina Cassidy, author of Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait? Alice Paul, Woodrow Wilson and the Fight for the Right to Vote. Cassidy's talk will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St.
In this “heroic narrative” (The Wall Street Journal), discover the inspiring and timely account of the complex relationship between leading suffragist Alice Paul and President Woodrow Wilson in the fight for women’s equality.
According to Cassidy, Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait? weaves together two storylines: the trajectories of Miss Paul and President Wilson, two apparent opposites. The book reveals the courageous, near-death journey it took, spearheaded in no small part by Paul’s leadership, to secure for women the right to vote in America.
Cassidy writes about women and culture. A former journalist who spent most of her career at the Boston Globe covering business, fashion and politics, she is the chief marketing officer of WGBH and serves on the board of The Conversation US. Cassidy lives in the Boston area with her husband, author Anthony Flint, their three sons and a Norfolk Terrier named Dusty.
Admission to Cassidy's talk is free. Afterward, a special tour of the Art of Suffrage exhibit at Kenan House Gallery will be offered.
Another exhibit-related talk, by Mary Walton, author of A Woman’s Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. March 22.
