This weekend, 38 Kenan Center members, volunteers, students and supporters quite literally will become part of one of Lockport's most prominent cultural institutions.
Their faces will be emblazoned on the side of the building.
The artwork will mark the second phase of the Kenan Member Mural Project, a public art initiative that aims both to beautify the center and highlight the people of Lockport. The new mural will be added alongside the first, and like the first, will consist of 38 wheat portraits of Kenan members, students and volunteers.
"We have a lot of sculpture work in our community but don’t have many murals," said Kenan Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Parrish Gibbons Herzog, who took the photos used in the portraits over the summer. "This was the first step to bring more beauty to our campus (and) to highlight the people that make our community thrive.”
The center has eight garage bay doors, leaving six more available for portrait murals, but Herzog said they have no plans yet for any additional murals.
But that could soon change, as artist Chris Kameck's first live installation, held during the center's 49th annual 100 American Craftsmen June 1, led to a surge in interest. Kaneck will create the new mural during the Niagara BBQ Brew Fest, from 3 to 7 p.m. today.
“We would like to see it continue to grow," Herzog said. "Every time we complete a phase of it, we get a rush of interest.”
The wheat paste murals will not last indefinitely. Herzog said the starch-and-water adhesive typically remains in place for five to 10 years, but because the garage doors are covered, the murals could last for 10 to 15 years.
However, she said the portraits remain aesthetically pleasing even as they crumble apart.
“It’s really beautiful throughout the whole of its existence," Herzog said.
According to Herzog, any future portraits murals will be open to anyone, regardless of whether they have volunteered for or donated to the Kenan Center.
“Accessibility is the name of the game," she said.
